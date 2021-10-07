Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,343,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,780,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 170.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after buying an additional 286,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $115.27 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.