Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives $25.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $14.86 on Monday. Rain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $54,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 392,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $6,468,515.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,425,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,240,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,444,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $18,260,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $12,432,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

