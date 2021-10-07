Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

QRTEB stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.35. 567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,204. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

