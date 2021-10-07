Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:QRMLF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in September

Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:QRMLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:QRMLF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Quest Rare Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Quest Rare Minerals Company Profile

Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in identification and discovery of rare earth deposit opportunities. It focuses on becoming a producer of rare earth metal oxides and a significant participant in the rare earth elements material supply chain. The company was founded on June 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

