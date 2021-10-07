Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 7,759.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,122 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Qudian worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Qudian during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QD opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Qudian Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $359.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 24.60 and a quick ratio of 24.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.42). Qudian had a net margin of 80.99% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $63.82 million during the quarter.

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

