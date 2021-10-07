Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $34.57 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 256,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,289,000 after buying an additional 522,528 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,679,000 after buying an additional 884,584 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.