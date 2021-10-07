Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 71,679 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $7.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $356.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,062. The firm has a market cap of $351.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.48.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.