Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $73,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noked Israel Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 51.0% during the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 67.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded up $54.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,801.72. The stock had a trading volume of 30,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,833. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,801.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,544.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,436.00 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 494,639 shares of company stock worth $419,931,133. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,097.60.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.