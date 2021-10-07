Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 352,275 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 704.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,275 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $25,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,435,117. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 213,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.63.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

