Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 111,282 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 808.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,282 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.6% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $50,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 209 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $13.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $407.90. 88,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,139. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $299.60 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $384.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $412.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.13.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.