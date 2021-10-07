Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 129,437 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2,422.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 129,437 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $21,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.35. The stock had a trading volume of 83,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,804. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $114.76 and a 1 year high of $164.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.89 and its 200 day moving average is $158.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

