Quantitative Advantage LLC Sells 646 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Quantitative Advantage LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QEFA traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $74.75. 63,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,091. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.05.

