Quantitative Advantage LLC Purchases 665 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYM traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.86. 84,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,947. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.44. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $94.57 and a 12 month high of $141.81.

