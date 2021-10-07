Quantitative Advantage LLC Has $14.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.4% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,395,000 after acquiring an additional 645,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,359,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.23. 5,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,699,641. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.74. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

