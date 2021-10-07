Qtum (QTUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.28 Billion

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 38.6% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $12.97 or 0.00023617 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $445.66 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000104 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,791,306 coins and its circulating supply is 98,757,503 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

