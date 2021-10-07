Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Goosehead Insurance, Inc Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Goosehead Insurance in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $160.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.89, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.22. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,512 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $211,800.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,268 shares of company stock valued at $24,263,631. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

