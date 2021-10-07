Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for International Paper (NYSE:IP) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for International Paper in a research report issued on Sunday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IP. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.55.

Shares of IP stock opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after purchasing an additional 116,395 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in International Paper by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,046 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

