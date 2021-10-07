Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.43) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

DAL opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 75.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 208,298 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

