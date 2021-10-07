Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $25.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.75 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.36.

NYSE:COF opened at $167.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.90 and a 200-day moving average of $155.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

