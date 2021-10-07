Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OXY. Raymond James decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

