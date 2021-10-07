Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for ICL Group Ltd Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ICL Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICL Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get ICL Group alerts:

NYSE ICL opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,319,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ICL Group during the second quarter worth about $6,335,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 3,128.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 194,922 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the second quarter worth about $845,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 48,374 shares during the period. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.