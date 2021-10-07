Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Lowered by Analyst

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.63. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.85.

SLF opened at C$68.39 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$51.59 and a 52-week high of C$68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.06 billion and a PE ratio of 12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

