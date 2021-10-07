Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Lifted by Analyst (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Fairfax Financial in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $20.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $20.31. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $21.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $22.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $27.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $92.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$790.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$704.17.

TSE:FFH opened at C$502.80 on Thursday. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$346.84 and a one year high of C$581.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$545.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.72.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$53.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$18.78 by C$34.36. The company had revenue of C$8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.49 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total value of C$78,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,173,190.40.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

