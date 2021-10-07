Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $38.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -16.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28. Pulmonx has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $93,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,624,730 shares of company stock worth $98,354,637 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pulmonx by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pulmonx by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Pulmonx by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

