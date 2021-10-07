PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $14,266.25 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Mukul Kumar sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $14,266.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Mukul Kumar sold 490 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $12,480.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.15. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

PUBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Macquarie started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $33,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth $13,663,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,361.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after buying an additional 311,531 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after buying an additional 306,692 shares during the period. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

