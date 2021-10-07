PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $14,266.25 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Mukul Kumar sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $14,266.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 1st, Mukul Kumar sold 490 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $12,480.30.
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.15. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $76.96.
PUBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Macquarie started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $33,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth $13,663,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,361.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after buying an additional 311,531 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after buying an additional 306,692 shares during the period. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
