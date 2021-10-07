Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Public Storage stock opened at $301.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.11. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $332.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

