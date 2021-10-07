Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,140,000 after buying an additional 525,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,797,000 after buying an additional 410,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,936,587 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,377,000 after buying an additional 362,249 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,000,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,583 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM opened at $128.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.86. The stock has a market cap of $144.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.65 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.62.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.