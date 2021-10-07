PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PEXNY opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Profile

PTT Exploration & Production Plc engages in the exploration and production of petroleum, foreign gas pipeline transportation, and investment in energy business. The firm’s projects include Myanmar M3 Project, Bongkot Project, Contract 4 Project, and Mariana Oil Sands Project. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Productions; Pipeline Transportation; and Head Office and Others.

