PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.77

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.77 and last traded at $36.20, with a volume of 517151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTCT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $38,577.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

