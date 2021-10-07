PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $166.35

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $166.35 and last traded at $166.35, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,488,000 after acquiring an additional 152,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 141,067 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 3,492.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 110,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 107,501 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 191,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,616,000 after acquiring an additional 85,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after acquiring an additional 80,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

