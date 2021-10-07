Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Prosperity Bancshares have underperformed the industry so far this year. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Supported by solid loans and deposit balances along with opportunistic acquisitions, the company remains well-positioned for growth in the future. The company's capital deployment activities seem impressive, through which, it will keep enhancing shareholder value, going forward. However, the near-zero interest rate environment remains a major concern for the company as it is anticipated to continue to put pressure on margins in the near term. Moreover, elevated operating expenses might hamper the bottom line. Uncertainty about the performance of the mortgage banking business makes us apprehensive.”

PB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.20.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 22.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 498.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 390,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,227,000 after acquiring an additional 78,996 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

