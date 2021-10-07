ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $42,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,714,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,321,000 after purchasing an additional 303,765 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,281,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,069,000 after buying an additional 36,454 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $157.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.05 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.02.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,095 shares of company stock worth $17,827,136. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

