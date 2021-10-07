ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 24,856 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,856 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.84% of Sensient Technologies worth $30,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,206,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,036 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,383,000 after acquiring an additional 174,242 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,821,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,061,000 after acquiring an additional 33,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,182,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,269,000 after acquiring an additional 20,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 733,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:SXT opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.94. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $61.19 and a twelve month high of $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.80.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.11 per share, with a total value of $5,286,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 436,820 shares of company stock worth $39,557,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

