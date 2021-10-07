ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $31,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LANC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $174.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.17. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $162.53 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.51.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

