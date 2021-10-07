ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 17,813 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,813 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $30,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $99.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $180.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.57 and a 200-day moving average of $91.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

