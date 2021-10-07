ProShare Advisors LLC Has $29.01 Million Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 401,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,003 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of Spire worth $29,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 104,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the first quarter worth $208,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Spire by 3,467.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after acquiring an additional 513,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 30.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

Shares of SR stock opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.28. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

