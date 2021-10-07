ProShare Advisors LLC Has $27.55 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $837.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $584.32 and a 12 month high of $959.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $897.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $862.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

