ProShare Advisors LLC Has $26.40 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,268 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cerner worth $26,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Cerner by 141.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 180.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CERN stock opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.61. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

