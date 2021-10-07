ProShare Advisors LLC Has $24.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,191 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $24,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

SCHW opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $77.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $2,085,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,762 shares of company stock valued at $39,467,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

