ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 11,892 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $34,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $44,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $267.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.04 and a 200-day moving average of $267.83. The stock has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.09%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,985 shares of company stock worth $2,525,043. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Argus increased their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

