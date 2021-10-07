PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stake Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PROS were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,519,000 after purchasing an additional 473,337 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 22.3% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,174,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,418,000 after purchasing an additional 397,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PROS by 62.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,900,000 after purchasing an additional 242,194 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 147.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 390,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 232,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 17.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,448,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,561,000 after purchasing an additional 210,482 shares in the last quarter.

Get PROS alerts:

NYSE:PRO opened at $35.07 on Thursday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.