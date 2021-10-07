PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PROS were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $35.07 on Thursday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.62 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

