ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,338 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in ProPetro by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ProPetro by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ProPetro by 11.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ProPetro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in ProPetro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProPetro alerts:

NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 3.30. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.