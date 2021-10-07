Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.680-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $548 million-$552 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.16 million.Progress Software also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.730-$0.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of PRGS opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.