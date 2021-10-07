Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.730-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $134 million-$138 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.18 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.680-$3.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.61. 3,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,478. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $35.63 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 26.12%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 98,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.