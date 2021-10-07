Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 481,644 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,182,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $8,960,397.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,216,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,803,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 582,582 shares of company stock worth $25,654,685 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.88, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

