Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after buying an additional 1,759,666 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,838,000 after purchasing an additional 110,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,092,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,719 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,418,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,886,000 after purchasing an additional 137,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $90.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.75.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

