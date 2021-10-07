Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBSW. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 471,617 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,028,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after buying an additional 34,294 shares during the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. This is an increase from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Sibanye Stillwater’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

