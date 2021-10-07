Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SAP by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,655,000 after buying an additional 217,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SAP by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAP opened at $135.75 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $159.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.82. The firm has a market cap of $166.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.70.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

