Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.20.

CI opened at $203.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.15 and a 200 day moving average of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

